93-year-old man still works daily at family's service center

At 93 years old, an Oklahoma man is still pumping gas, greeting customers and working on tires at his service center.

Every day since 1967, Nelson Bowles opens up his shop at 5 a.m. and works until after dusk.

One of his signature gifts is a free ice cold soda on your birthday, but for his 93rd birthday, the community stopped by to celebrate him. They brought by cards and cakes to show how much they appreciate him.

"I made up my mind a long time ago, I'm gonna live till I die," Bowles said to a crowd of customers.

Bowles does whatever he can to take care of his customers.

"I know just about everybody around," Bowles said.

"I don't buy gas anywhere but here," said Rogene Shelton, a customer.

Bowles will pump gas, bring customers their tires or simply sit and chat.

"He's one of the sweetest people you'll ever meet," Shelton said.

"You see him anytime you come by, he's always willing to talk to somebody and help," said Richard Jordan, another customer.

Bowles is a World War II veteran, father of four and inspiration to many.

He opened up his gas station and tire shop back in 1967. The original pumps and soda cooler are still in use.

"I got Coke and 7UP and Big Red," Bowles said while looking through his cooler.

Now 50 years later, with the help of his sons, he and his business are still thriving.

"The secret is to just get up every morning," Bowles said.

"I'm grateful he's still here and that he's able to come to work every day, that's the biggest part of it, him just being here," Nelson Bowles' son, Teman Bowles said.

Nelson Bowles is a man with quite the legacy. Even on his birthday, he made sure everyone left with an ice cold soda on the house and a smile on their face.

"He's taught me how to appreciate people more and how to become a better person," Shelton said.

"My dad taught me to work, to be honest," Teman Bowles said.

"Showed me how to care for others and he's just a big inspiration to me," Jordan said.

Nelson Bowles said the people he gets to talk with every day are what keep him going and he has no plans of stopping anytime soon.