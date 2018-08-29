More than 150 workers detained by federal immigration agents at Load Trail

About 160 people were busted for unlawfully working at in the United States right here in Texoma.

Federal authorities said it could be the one of the largest operations of it's kind, nationwide, in a decade.

It happened at Load Trail, a Lamar County trailer manufacturing company.

Buses left Load Trail full of detained workers and vehicles were guarding the entrance.

Early Tuesday afternoon, helicopters were circling around the area and more than 300 people were on scene for the operation.

"All of a sudden there was a whole lot of agents coming in with their guns drawn, and told us to get on the ground," said Dennis Perry, who was in the first group to be released at Load Trail.

Perry describes the scene at Load Trail Tuesday morning.

"We were in the middle of making our parts for the trailer, and we just happened to turn around just like that," Perry said.

He said 15 to 20 vans carrying Immigration and Customs Enforcement (I.C.E) agents pulled up to Load Trail.

"Pushed us back toward another part of the building and continued to search us," Perry said.

They had to show their ID's to prove legal status.

"And then after they took our name on a card gave us these green bracelets," Perry said.

Those with green wristbands got to leave, those without got on a bus.

At an Irving press conference, Homeland Security Investigations Dallas special agent in charge Katrina Berger called the operation extremely large and complex.

Authorities said they received information that Load Trail may have knowingly hired suspected illegal immigrants.

They said some of the employees were using fake ID documents.

Four years ago the company paid a $445,000 fine for hiring more than 179 illegal immigrants.

Berger said she expects criminal arrests to be made, but she wouldn't comment on any possible charges Load Trail owners could face.

"People just trying to make a living one day at a time," Perry said.

One hundred sixty workers were detained.

Five of them were processed and released because they are primary caregivers.

Suspected undocumented workers who were detained will go through an interview process.

I.C.E agents will decide whether they'll remain in custody, or be considered for humanitarian release.

Workers who were using fake identification documents could face fraud charges.