Advertisement

Gray Television, Inc. Advertising Non-Discrimination Certification

Published: Feb. 14, 2020 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 9:35 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Stations licensed to Gray Television do not discriminate in the sale of advertising time, and will accept no advertising which is placed with intent to discriminate on the basis of race or ethnicity.

The parties to an agreement for the sale of advertising time on a station licensed to Gray Television affirm that nothing in that agreement will discriminate in any way on the basis of race or ethnicity.

Most Read

As a result of the crash Lisandro Ruiz needed 60 staples in his head.
Sherman man opens up about car crash last month that put him in a coma for four days
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
A Maysville, Oklahoma man was arrested on Thursday and charged with 20 separate counts of...
Garvin County man arrested for sexually abusing 14-year-old foster girl
Police are still searching for 30-year-old Tony O'Neil Sawyer, who has been identified as the...
Calera shooting suspect arrested after standoff with Sherman police
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks

Latest News

Northup Grumman's Antares rocket lifts off the launch pad at NASA's Wallops Island flight...
Space station launch honors Katherine Johnson, ‘Hidden Figures’ mathematician
Bad weather has wreaked havoc on Texas. (Source: CNN Newsource)
Texas continues to hit by food, water shortages
News 12 Texoma turns to us
Contact Us
Jeremy Thomas says goodbye to News 12
Where to Watch Us