Heavy rain continues overnight

Weather Aware for rain overnight and into Thursday, heavy downpours and their effect on travel is the primary concern.

What’s happening here: The stalled front will get a “kick” to the southeast as the low passes to our north, the air mass will become more stable for the weekend with only a small chance of showers Fri, Sat and Sunday.

Futurecast Shows pockets of heavy rainfall overnight and into Thursday morning decreasing in coverage Thursday afternoon. Northerly winds will make for a rather cool day on Thursday with some areas struggling to reach 70 degrees.

Overnight lows should run in the mid to upper 50s west of Highway 75 to 60s in eastern Texoma.

Highs Thursday will range from upper 60s west to mid 70s east. H

Here’s the seven day:

Thursday: 80% Showers and thunderstorms morning, 40% afternoon

Friday: 20% Showers, should end before ball games, highs upper 70s

Saturday:

Partly cloudy, 20% showers, warmer, high mid-80s

Sunday: Partly cloudy, 10% showers, high upper 80s

Monday: Mostly sunny, highs upper 80s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high mid to upper 80s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, highs mid to upper 80s

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12