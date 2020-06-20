Advertisement

What we know about the 6,422 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma

By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, there have been 6,422 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma, resulting in 109 deaths, with 5,466 recovered patients. There are currently 812 people infected across Texoma.

Health officials in Oklahoma reported the first COVID-19 death in Pushmataha County on Tuesday, a man over the age of 65. The state also added new COVID-19 cases in McCurtain County (10), Bryan County (8), Choctaw County (7), Atoka County (3), Carter County (2), Pontotoc County (2), Stephens County (2), Johnston County (1), Marshall County (1) and Murray County (1).

As of Friday, Bryan, Choctaw, and Coal counties are listed as being in the moderate risk category for COVID-19 based on the state’s COVID-19 Alert System. If you are in a county in a moderate (orange) risk category, the state is recommending anyone over the age of 11 wear face coverings while in public, and for restaurant staff to wear face coverings and keep tables six feet apart. More information on the guidelines for counties at moderate risk can be found here. The rest of our Oklahoma counties are in the low (yellow) risk category.

Here are our COVID-19 stats by county, as of 11 a.m. Tuesday:

Oklahoma:

Atoka: 98 total cases, 76 recovered, 21 active cases, 1 death

Bryan: 559 total cases, 476 recovered, 80 active cases, 3 deaths

Carter: 396 total cases, 350 recovered, 40 active cases, 6 deaths

Choctaw: 229 total cases, 195 recovered, 33 active cases, 1 death

Coal: 50 total cases, 42 recovered, 8 active cases, 0 deaths

Garvin: 255 total cases, 233 recovered, 18 active cases, 4 deaths

Johnston: 70 total cases, 51 recovered, 19 active cases, 0 deaths

Love: 88 total cases, 74 recovered, 14 active cases, 0 deaths

Marshall: 127 total cases, 114 recovered, 12 active cases, 1 death

McCurtain: 968 total cases, 807 recovered, 132 active cases, 29 deaths

Murray: 87 total cases, 82 recovered, 5 active cases, 0 deaths

Pontotoc: 227 active cases, 200 recovered, 25 active cases, 2 deaths

Pushmataha: 121 total cases, 108 recovered, 12 active cases, 1 death

Stephens: 237 total cases, 200 recovered, 33 active cases, 4 deaths

Texas:

Cooke: 283 total cases, 259 recovered, 19 active cases, 5 deaths

Fannin: 388 total cases, 337 recovered, 41 active cases, 10 deaths

Grayson: 1,391 total cases, 1,283 recovered, 89 active cases, 19 deaths

Lamar: 848 total cases, 579 recovered, 35 antibody, 211 active cases, 23 deaths

If you have recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 or have had contact with someone who has COVID-19 and have developed fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath within 14 days of your travel, call your healthcare provider. To prevent potential spread, please alert your provider before arriving to the provider’s office or emergency department.

