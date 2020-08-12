Advertisement

Stein Mart files for bankruptcy, may close all locations

Stein Mart has announced it is filing for bankruptcy, and it plans to close most, if not all locations.
Stein Mart has announced it is filing for bankruptcy, and it plans to close most, if not all locations.(WKYT)
By Travis Leder
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:41 AM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Stein Mart has announced its filing for bankruptcy, and it expects to close a significant number of its locations as a result.

CEO Hunt Hawkins said the effects of the coronavirus on the economy and the existing retail environment are the prime reasons for the decision.

“The company has determined that the best strategy to maximize value will be a liquidation of its assets pursuant to an organized going out of business sale,” Hawkins said in a news release. “The Company lacks sufficient liquidity to continue operating in the ordinary course of business.”

Stein Mart operates 281 stores across 30 states. It was founded in Mississippi in 1908.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Protesters dispersed after police shoot, kill Black man outside Louisiana store

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Officers in riot gear fired smoke canisters Saturday night to disperse a crowd of protesters demonstrating against the fatal police shooting.

National

Officials struggle to contain Calif. wildfires as nearly 1 million acres burn

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|

National

2 tropical storms heading for double blow to US Gulf Coast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The National Hurricane Center is forecasting both to make it into the Gulf of Mexico next week in what would be an almost simultaneous threat to the entire region.

National

Portland protest turns violent, federal police clear plaza

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A riot has been declared early Saturday outside a police precinct in Portland as demonstrators continue to clash with law enforcement in Oregon's largest city.

News

Coleman Public Schools close after superintendent tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Coleman Public Schools are closing after the superintendent tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Texoma quilting group making masks for those in need

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Michael Rogers
A Texoma quilting group is doing its part to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, sewing masks for anyone in need.

News

Whitesboro Peanut Festival canceled this fall

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
One of Grayson County’s largest and longest running attractions isn’t happening this year.

News

Atoka High School closing due to 2nd COVID-19 case

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Atoka High School announced they’ll be closing for two weeks due to a second confirmed COVID-19 case.

News

Boat catches fire on Lake Texoma

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
A boat caught fire on Lake Texoma Saturday afternoon.

National Politics

House passes bill to reverse changes blamed for mail delays

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The House is convening for a rare Saturday session to address mail delivery disruptions.

News

10th Annual Love County Boots vs Badges Blood Drive draws crowd

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Joe Valdez
People lined Mercy Health Love County for the 10th Annual Boots vs. Badges Blood Drive.