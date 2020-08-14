Advertisement

5 injured in 7-car crash on U.S. 75 in Grayson County

Northbound U.S. Highway 75 came to a standstill Friday evening after a multi-car crash near Texoma Medical Center.
Northbound U.S. Highway 75 came to a standstill Friday evening after a multi-car crash near Texoma Medical Center.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:08 PM CDT
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Five people are injured after a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 75 in Grayson County.

The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway on the bridge over 691 in front of Texoma Medical Center. Seven vehicles were involved.

The right lane of the highway is back open after the cars were cleared from the highway.

Denison police say five people were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

