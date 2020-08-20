Advertisement

Goodyear has revised its policy on expressing support for law enforcement

By Shawn Wheat and Alyssa Willetts
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW/WOIO) - The CEO of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company has released a statement clarifying the company’s stance regarding what is and is not allowed inside the workplace.

According to Rich Kramer, CEO and president of the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, the slide that was leaked from the Topeka plant was created by an employee at the Topeka plant and did not run it through its corporate office.

The slide obtained by 13 NEWS gave examples of what is and is not allowed inside the workplace.

Under acceptable: Black Lives Matter (BLM), Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride.

Listed as unacceptable: Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, MAGA Attire, Political Affiliated Slogans or Material.

Kramer said the policy on political expression on the job is longstanding. The rule regarding the ability to express support for law enforcement has been revised.

“We have clarified our policy to make it clear associates can express support for law enforcement through apparel at Goodyear facilities,” Kramer wrote.

Kramer’s comments come after President Trump called for a boycott of the tire company, and newly discovered audio was leaked from the meeting.

“I deeply regret the impression it has created,” Kramer apologized.

Senator Jerry Moran (R) Kansas said he’s glad Goodyear is correcting the mistake. He added, “I’m pleased to see the company express their regrets, issue new statements and certainly the suggestion that they are fully supportive of local police and police departments across the country. That’s encouraging to me.”

Moran also said he hopes the company gets its policies straight.

“While there may be reasons you want to regulate what goes on in a plant and in a business, it doesn’t involve political discrimination,” he continued saying, “You can’t favor conservatives or liberals, one side over the other. The Topeka Goodyear plant is important. It’s important to our state, it’s a major employer and we’re proud to have them here, but they need to get their policies straight, so that there’s not a bias between different political points of view.”

Moran said he would not suggest Americans boycott Goodyear because they are an important part of the Kansas economy.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Coleman Public Schools close after superintendent tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Coleman Public Schools are closing after the superintendent tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Texoma quilting group making masks for those in need

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Michael Rogers
A Texoma quilting group is doing its part to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, sewing masks for anyone in need.

News

Whitesboro Peanut Festival canceled this fall

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
One of Grayson County’s largest and longest running attractions isn’t happening this year.

News

Atoka High School closing due to 2nd COVID-19 case

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Atoka High School announced they’ll be closing for two weeks due to a second confirmed COVID-19 case.

News

Boat catches fire on Lake Texoma

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
A boat caught fire on Lake Texoma Saturday afternoon.

Latest News

News

10th Annual Love County Boots vs Badges Blood Drive draws crowd

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Joe Valdez
People lined Mercy Health Love County for the 10th Annual Boots vs. Badges Blood Drive.

News

Lights to support law enforcement in Texoma neighborhoods

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT
A Texoma man's simple, creative way of supporting law enforcement is taking off.

News

Hundreds come together for 2020 Cruisin’ Main in Ada

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:26 PM CDT
|
By Joe Valdez
Hundreds of people cruised up and down Main Street for a trip down memory lane during the 2020 Cruisin’ Main event.

News

Sherman Cinemark reopens with new guidelines

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:19 PM CDT
|
By Nina Quatrino
Cinemark in Sherman has been closed since March, but Friday the movie theater reopened with fluctuating hours and new safety guidelines.

News

Texoma man lights neighborhood in support of law enforcement

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:55 PM CDT
|
By Michael Rogers
A Texoma man found a simple but creative way to show his support for law enforcement.

News

Denison man robbed, attacked in hit and run

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:24 PM CDT
|
By Meredith McCown
A Denison man is bruised and beaten after he says a man and woman attacked him and his dog in broad daylight.