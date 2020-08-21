Advertisement

Another Ft. Hood soldier missing; Army asks for help

Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:49 AM CDT
(CNN) - The U.S. Army is asking for help in locating a 23-year-old soldier based at Fort Hood in Texas.

The First Cavalry Division says Sgt. Elder Fernandes has not been heard from since Monday.

Family members reported Fernandes missing Wednesday.

They told police that Fernandes' staff sergeant was the last person to see him, when he dropped Fernandes off at home Monday night.

Fort Hood has come under scrutiny recently, after at least eight soldiers died since the start of the year.

Last month, an independent review panel was formed to investigate the "command climate and culture" at Fort Hood.

This after the killing of 20-year-old Spc. Vanessa Guillen gained national attention this summer.

Guillen disappeared in April, and her remains were found in a shallow grave June 30.

A soldier suspected in Guillen’s disappearance killed himself after police confronted him.

