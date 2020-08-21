Advertisement

AP Exclusive: Barr ‘vehemently opposed’ to pardoning Snowden

Attorney General William Barr, shown during a news conference in Kansas City on Monday, says he would be “vehemently opposed” to any attempt to pardon former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden.
Attorney General William Barr, shown during a news conference in Kansas City on Monday, says he would be “vehemently opposed” to any attempt to pardon former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden.(Source: WDAF/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:28 AM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General William Barr said he would be “vehemently opposed” to any attempt to pardon former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden, after the president suggested he might consider it.

The attorney general's comments in an interview with The Associated Press come days after President Donald Trump said he would "look at" whether to pardon Snowden, who was charged under the Espionage Act in 2013 with disclosing details of highly classified government surveillance programs.

"There are many, many people — it seems to be a split decision that many people think that he should be somehow treated differently, and other people think he did very bad things," Trump said of Snowden at a news conference on Saturday. "And I'm going to take a very good look at it."

The Justice Department's criminal complaint against him was dated just days after Snowden's name first surfaced as the person who had leaked to the news media that the NSA, in classified surveillance programs, gathered telephone and Internet records to ferret out potential terror plots.

"He was a traitor and the information he provided our adversaries greatly hurt the safety of the American people," Barr said. "He was peddling it around like a commercial merchant. We can't tolerate that."

Snowden remains in Russia to avoid prosecution even as the federal charges against him are pending.

It was unclear how serious Trump was, particularly given that years earlier he had denounced Snowden as a spy deserving of execution. But Trump's distrust of his own intelligence community has been a staple of his tenure, particularly because of its conclusion that Russia intervened in the 2016 presidential election on his behalf, and he has at times bemoaned the broad surveillance powers that the intelligence agencies have at their disposal.

Any effort to pardon Snowden would unquestionably infuriate senior intelligence officials, who say his disclosures caused extraordinary damage and will have repercussions for years to come.

In a memoir published last year, Snowden wrote that his seven years working for the NSA and CIA led him to conclude that the U.S. intelligence community had "hacked the Constitution" and put everyone's liberty at risk and that he had no choice but to turn to journalists to reveal it to the world.

"I realized that I was crazy to have imagined that the Supreme Court, or Congress, or President Obama, seeking to distance his administration from President George W. Bush's, would ever hold the IC legally responsible — for anything," he wrote, using an abbreviation for the intelligence community.

__

Follow Balsamo and Tucker on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MikeBalsamo1 and www.twitter.com/etuckerAP.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Protesters dispersed after police shoot, kill Black man outside Louisiana store

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Officers in riot gear fired smoke canisters Saturday night to disperse a crowd of protesters demonstrating against the fatal police shooting.

National

Officials struggle to contain Calif. wildfires as nearly 1 million acres burn

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|

National

2 tropical storms heading for double blow to US Gulf Coast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The National Hurricane Center is forecasting both to make it into the Gulf of Mexico next week in what would be an almost simultaneous threat to the entire region.

National

Portland protest turns violent, federal police clear plaza

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A riot has been declared early Saturday outside a police precinct in Portland as demonstrators continue to clash with law enforcement in Oregon's largest city.

News

Coleman Public Schools close after superintendent tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Coleman Public Schools are closing after the superintendent tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Texoma quilting group making masks for those in need

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Michael Rogers
A Texoma quilting group is doing its part to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, sewing masks for anyone in need.

News

Whitesboro Peanut Festival canceled this fall

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
One of Grayson County’s largest and longest running attractions isn’t happening this year.

News

Atoka High School closing due to 2nd COVID-19 case

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Atoka High School announced they’ll be closing for two weeks due to a second confirmed COVID-19 case.

News

Boat catches fire on Lake Texoma

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
A boat caught fire on Lake Texoma Saturday afternoon.

National Politics

House passes bill to reverse changes blamed for mail delays

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The House is convening for a rare Saturday session to address mail delivery disruptions.

News

10th Annual Love County Boots vs Badges Blood Drive draws crowd

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Joe Valdez
People lined Mercy Health Love County for the 10th Annual Boots vs. Badges Blood Drive.