Advertisement

California man uses cans of Bud Light to extinguish flames from wildfire

Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KCRA) - A California man was trying to protect his home from the LNU Lightning Complex fire, and he used the only thing he had to put out the flames — beer.

“It was crazy,” homeowner Chad Little told KCRA when describing the fire. “Everybody’s on propane tanks. It was like a war zone.”

As his family packed up, Little made up his mind. He wasn’t leaving. He was staying and protecting his home.

Little’s family already lost their home five years ago in an attic fire, and their rebuild was set to finish this year.

“This happens, and I’m like, ‘No, I can’t. I can’t let it go,’” Little said.

Little has hoses around the property, but he wasn’t prepared for the water to turn off. He grabbed a rake and started clearing dry grass.

“I was putting out fires all the way around here, stopping it from going toward the house. Meanwhile, all the cars were on fire,” he said.

His cars were torched, and his shop was going up quickly.

“It was burning on the wood down low, and I didn’t have any water,” Little said. “I had one barrel with a little bit of water in it, and I tried using that. It didn’t work.”

He grabbed the only liquid he had left — cans of Bud Light.

“When I ripped up the sheet metal, it had a nail, so I was just shaking it up, popping it just and spraying them, popping it out and grabbing another one.,” Little said. “My buddies all tease me about drinking water beer, and I say, ‘Hey, saved my shop.’”

Little said firefighters arrived soon after he used his beer to extinguish the flames at his shop.

Copyright 2020 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Protesters dispersed after police shoot, kill Black man outside Louisiana store

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Officers in riot gear fired smoke canisters Saturday night to disperse a crowd of protesters demonstrating against the fatal police shooting.

National

Officials struggle to contain Calif. wildfires as nearly 1 million acres burn

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|

National

2 tropical storms heading for double blow to US Gulf Coast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The National Hurricane Center is forecasting both to make it into the Gulf of Mexico next week in what would be an almost simultaneous threat to the entire region.

National

Portland protest turns violent, federal police clear plaza

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A riot has been declared early Saturday outside a police precinct in Portland as demonstrators continue to clash with law enforcement in Oregon's largest city.

News

Coleman Public Schools close after superintendent tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Coleman Public Schools are closing after the superintendent tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Texoma quilting group making masks for those in need

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Michael Rogers
A Texoma quilting group is doing its part to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, sewing masks for anyone in need.

News

Whitesboro Peanut Festival canceled this fall

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
One of Grayson County’s largest and longest running attractions isn’t happening this year.

News

Atoka High School closing due to 2nd COVID-19 case

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Atoka High School announced they’ll be closing for two weeks due to a second confirmed COVID-19 case.

News

Boat catches fire on Lake Texoma

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
A boat caught fire on Lake Texoma Saturday afternoon.

National Politics

House passes bill to reverse changes blamed for mail delays

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The House is convening for a rare Saturday session to address mail delivery disruptions.

News

10th Annual Love County Boots vs Badges Blood Drive draws crowd

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Joe Valdez
People lined Mercy Health Love County for the 10th Annual Boots vs. Badges Blood Drive.