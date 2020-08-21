Advertisement

‘Cannon’s Life Matters’: N.C. man’s mural honors 5-year-old who was fatally shot

Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 12:51 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina man took it a step further to honor Cannon Hinnant, a 5-year-old who was shot and killed while riding his bicycle on Aug. 9.

Skeeter Tulloch, from Lee County, painted a large mural on the street that reads, “Cannon’s Life Matters.”

Tulloch painted the mural Aug. 14, a day after Cannon was laid to rest.

According to an event page, “Bike On Cannon,” the 5-year-old was playing outside and riding a bike with his siblings when he was shot at point-blank range by a neighbor.

Police say the suspect, 25-year-old Darius Sessoms, has been charged with first-degree murder in the boy’s killing.

More than $815,000 had been raised for the family by Friday through a GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2020 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Protesters dispersed after police shoot, kill Black man outside Louisiana store

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Officers in riot gear fired smoke canisters Saturday night to disperse a crowd of protesters demonstrating against the fatal police shooting.

National

Officials struggle to contain Calif. wildfires as nearly 1 million acres burn

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|

National

2 tropical storms heading for double blow to US Gulf Coast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The National Hurricane Center is forecasting both to make it into the Gulf of Mexico next week in what would be an almost simultaneous threat to the entire region.

National

Portland protest turns violent, federal police clear plaza

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A riot has been declared early Saturday outside a police precinct in Portland as demonstrators continue to clash with law enforcement in Oregon's largest city.

News

Coleman Public Schools close after superintendent tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Coleman Public Schools are closing after the superintendent tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Texoma quilting group making masks for those in need

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Michael Rogers
A Texoma quilting group is doing its part to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, sewing masks for anyone in need.

News

Whitesboro Peanut Festival canceled this fall

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
One of Grayson County’s largest and longest running attractions isn’t happening this year.

News

Atoka High School closing due to 2nd COVID-19 case

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Atoka High School announced they’ll be closing for two weeks due to a second confirmed COVID-19 case.

News

Boat catches fire on Lake Texoma

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
A boat caught fire on Lake Texoma Saturday afternoon.

National Politics

House passes bill to reverse changes blamed for mail delays

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The House is convening for a rare Saturday session to address mail delivery disruptions.

News

10th Annual Love County Boots vs Badges Blood Drive draws crowd

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Joe Valdez
People lined Mercy Health Love County for the 10th Annual Boots vs. Badges Blood Drive.