Grayson Co. Jail inmate dies following medical episode

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County Jail inmate died Friday after suffering what a sheriff’s department spokesman described as a severe medical episode inside the jail earlier this week.

Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Captain Harvey Smitherman said Alyxzandria Smatana, 29, of Lockhart, Texas, suffered the episode on Wednesday and died two days later.

“Life saving measures were performed by our onsite medical staff and Sherman Fire Rescue, " Smitherman said. “Her death is under investigation by the Texas Rangers, which is standard procedure when an inmate dies while in custody or has a medical episode inside of a county jail that results in their death.”

Jail records show Van Alstyne Police arrested Smatana on Tuesday for possession of a controlled substance.

