Advertisement

High school football team under quarantine in Kansas

Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSHB) - An entire football team, with more than 100 players, is under a two-week quarantine in Kansas.

Players for Blue Valley West are quarantining after three people associated with the program tested positive for COVID-19.

“It’s crazy because now it’s even closer to home,” Jennifer Hendricks said.

Hendricks has a daughter about to start kindergarten, but says she is waiting for the school district to make a decision.

“I don’t think the school year is going to go as we think it’s going to go,” Hendricks said. “I don’t know if it’s going to stay consistent and it might change within the semester.”

On Tuesday, the board of education voted against following the Johnson County Health Department's criteria to reopen schools. They are instead developing a plan on their own that will be announced Friday.

Until the plan is revealed, the start of school and fall sports remains up in the air.

Back at Blue Valley West, the football team continues to quarantine under the recommendation of the health department. The department states that an entire school sports team may be excluded if people who were in close contact with positive individuals cannot be identified.

The school’s first game is scheduled for Sept. 4, but it remains unclear what will happen with it.

Copyright 2020 KSHB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Protesters dispersed after police shoot, kill Black man outside Louisiana store

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Officers in riot gear fired smoke canisters Saturday night to disperse a crowd of protesters demonstrating against the fatal police shooting.

National

Officials struggle to contain Calif. wildfires as nearly 1 million acres burn

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|

National

2 tropical storms heading for double blow to US Gulf Coast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The National Hurricane Center is forecasting both to make it into the Gulf of Mexico next week in what would be an almost simultaneous threat to the entire region.

National

Portland protest turns violent, federal police clear plaza

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A riot has been declared early Saturday outside a police precinct in Portland as demonstrators continue to clash with law enforcement in Oregon's largest city.

News

Coleman Public Schools close after superintendent tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Coleman Public Schools are closing after the superintendent tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Texoma quilting group making masks for those in need

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Michael Rogers
A Texoma quilting group is doing its part to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, sewing masks for anyone in need.

News

Whitesboro Peanut Festival canceled this fall

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
One of Grayson County’s largest and longest running attractions isn’t happening this year.

News

Atoka High School closing due to 2nd COVID-19 case

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Atoka High School announced they’ll be closing for two weeks due to a second confirmed COVID-19 case.

News

Boat catches fire on Lake Texoma

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
A boat caught fire on Lake Texoma Saturday afternoon.

National Politics

House passes bill to reverse changes blamed for mail delays

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The House is convening for a rare Saturday session to address mail delivery disruptions.

News

10th Annual Love County Boots vs Badges Blood Drive draws crowd

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Joe Valdez
People lined Mercy Health Love County for the 10th Annual Boots vs. Badges Blood Drive.