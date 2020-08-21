Advertisement

Local VFW asking for donations to avoid permanent closure

Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - As the pandemic continues, some local businesses and nonprofits continue to feel its burn, including Lake Texoma’s VFW, who says they’re having to ask the community for money to remain owners of their property.

“Those bills are going unpaid without that revenue coming in,” said trustee, Norm Brouillette.

Like other Texas VFW posts, Post 7873 at Lake Texoma is considered a 51 percent business.

“We’re trying to do as much as we can with Friday night take out burgers, but that’s really the only thing we have that we’re doing now,” said Brouillette.

They’ve been closed for 3 months, but bills keep piling up.

“It’s difficult to do a benefit when you can’t get in your building and have the public come in to support us. The public is not just our members, is a great deal, they do a lot for this post,” said Auxiliary President, Jan Vogelsang.

Brouillette says they may be ordered to remain shut down till the end of the year which could close the post permanently.

“So it could be that this goes on for the balance of the year and if that happens we’re certainly not going to be able to survive and pay our costs to maintain a facility of this size. These gentlemen have served their country and now they can’t get out of their homes. And this was one relief for them to come out in the mornings and have coffee and sit down and talk to their friends, and that camaraderie is gone,” said Brouillette.

But it’s more than camaraderie lost. The money they raise pays for their 45 acres of land and local veterans and their spouses.

“There’s 90 homes here of folks that are living beyond their means essentially if they had to go some place else. So we provide that service for them. So if we lose the post, we may lose the opportunity to have those folks have a place to live,” said Brouillette.

In just 24 hours, their GoFundMe brought in $10,000, but they’re still $20,000 shy of their goal.

“One of the slogans of the VFW is ‘veterans helping veterans’ and a lot of veterans need help and we’re able to provide that, and a lot of that is financial support too,” said Post Commander, Samuel Kurtin.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

