Sunblock and sunglasses!

Tropical Storm "Marco" may bring rain in 3 days
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Tom Hale
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today looks to be just as nice as yesterday. Plan on sunny, warm, and dry. Afternoon highs will be just a degree or two above the late August norms in the mid-90s. Winds will be very light this weekend as we have a relaxed pressure field, most of the time winds will run 10 mph or less.

Clouds will be on the increase starting Tuesday as Tropical Storm “Marco” is expected to make landfall Monday night. be in the Gulf by then and it will be throwing some moisture our way. The models don’t show much actual rain with this system for Texoma, but since its track is not certain I will keep a low-end rain chance for the middle of next week, but it likely passes to our south.

Clouds will be on the increase early Tuesday as Tropical Storm “Marco” is expected to be throwing some moisture our way. Then Wednesday, what is expected to be Hurricane Laura makes landfall near Batton Rouge. Wednesday & Thursday will be our rainiest days. with rain-cooled Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Then Friday into next weekend we return to sunny, and hot, with much higher humidity and heat stress. So enjoy the dry warmth, normal for late August while it lasts through Tuesday.

Tom Hale

Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12

