10th Annual Love County Boots vs Badges Blood Drive draws crowd

LOVE COUNTY, Oklahoma (KXII) - People lined Mercy Health Love County for the 10th Annual Boots versus Badges Blood Drive.

Nearly 40 people donated blood during a friendly competition between Love County firefighters and police officers. Anyone could donate blood and they got to pick an agency to support.

“This is just a friendly rivalry,” said Bryan Rieck, Love County Fire Association chairman.

The decade-long challenge started in 2010 to see which profession can bring in the most people to donate blood.

Rieck, also the Lake Murray Village Volunteer Fire Chief said the blood drive is the largest it’s ever been with nearly 40 units of blood donated for the Oklahoma Blood Institute.

“It’s always important to donate blood, there’s always, the demand is always there,” said Rieck.

Anyone donating blood Saturday was eligible for a free antibody test.

Rieck said blood is always needed, and people can set up an appointment with OBI to donate blood.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.