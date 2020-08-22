CADDO, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Caddo Bruins are heading into a new district as they look to build on a 2-8 season.

Caddo will head out West in the new district. Head coach Jeremy Proctor admits his team doesn’t have much physical size, but they can spread the field with their speed.

“Even on the front line we don’t have a lot of size,” Proctor said. “(We have) just speed on the line and in the backfield. It’s probably the fastest team we’ve had here or at least that I have coached.”

Caddo does have some speed, but they don’t have any seniors. This is a young team with several talented underclassmen. The juniors will have to lead the way.

“Not having any seniors means that somebody is going to have to step up and play a little bit,” Proctor said. “It also means there are some young guys that are getting good reps. Our core of juniors is going to have to pull it off for us. They are ready for that. They have been getting a lot of reps the past couple of years too. It is going to be interesting.”

