Advertisement

Caddo Bruins

By David Reed
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:57 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Caddo Bruins are heading into a new district as they look to build on a 2-8 season.

Caddo will head out West in the new district. Head coach Jeremy Proctor admits his team doesn’t have much physical size, but they can spread the field with their speed.

“Even on the front line we don’t have a lot of size,” Proctor said. “(We have) just speed on the line and in the backfield. It’s probably the fastest team we’ve had here or at least that I have coached.”

Caddo does have some speed, but they don’t have any seniors. This is a young team with several talented underclassmen. The juniors will have to lead the way.

“Not having any seniors means that somebody is going to have to step up and play a little bit,” Proctor said. “It also means there are some young guys that are getting good reps. Our core of juniors is going to have to pull it off for us. They are ready for that. They have been getting a lot of reps the past couple of years too. It is going to be interesting.”

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Fannindel Falcons

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Travis Buckner
The Fannindel Falcons are coming off another successful season, and hope to build off it going forward.

Sports

Hugo Buffaloes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Travis Buckner
The Hugo Buffaloes look to build off a successful 2019 season.

Sports

Fannindel Falcons

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Fannindel Falcons look to build off a 2019 season that ended in the playoffs.

Sports

Leonard Tigers

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT
|
By David Reed
The Leonard Tigers are excited about what the 2020 football season could bring.

Sports

Hugo Buffaloes

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT
The Hugo Buffaloes look to build off a successful 2019 season.

Latest News

Sports

Leonard Tigers Kickoff Countdown

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT
The Leonard Tigers are excited about what the 2020 football season could bring.

Sports

Caddo Bruins Kickoff Countdown

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT
Caddo Bruins Kickoff Countdown

Sports

Wilson Eagles

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT
|
By David Reed
The Wilson Eagles are coming off a strong season winning eight games and making the playoffs.

Sports

Gunter Tigers

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:52 PM CDT
|
By David Reed
The Gunter Tigers have always had a target on their back, but when you win a title, it gets a little bit larger.

Sports

Gunter Tigers Kickoff Countdown

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:44 PM CDT
The Gunter Tigers have always had a target on their back, but when you win a title, it gets a little bit larger.