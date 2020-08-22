Advertisement

Denison man robbed, attacked in hit and run

By Meredith McCown
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:24 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man is bruised and beaten after he says a man and woman attacked him and his dog in broad daylight.

“It was hard to believe, it was really quick,” said victim David McCullar.

McCullar said he walking to the pharmacy with his service dog mid-Thursday morning.

He takes several different prescription medications including hydrocodone and other pain killers, and always keeps them with him.

He’d made it to a nearby church, when a man jumped out of the car, taking his pills and cell phone.

“Then he rammed the car into me and the dog,” McCullar said.

He fell to the ground.

He let go of the leash and his dog ran off, but was later returned by neighbors.

“Then he got out and hit me with the door, and started punching me after I went to the ground,” McCullar said.

McCullar said he yelled for help, telling his neighbors to call 911.

The suspects drove off and an ambulance came to his rescue.

“It was hard to realize that somebody could be that hooked on it, that’d they do that to somebody,” he said.

He’s left with a broken nose and cheek, his side wounded from getting kicked, and the area around his eye fractured.

Doctors told him he'll need facial reconstruction surgery.

“We haven’t found no place to even cover the eye surgery that’s going to have to be done,” McCullar said.

He’s 62 years old and lives with chronic pain after a car wreck, several failed stomach surgeries and broken bones.

Now, he doesn’t feel safe in his own neighborhood.

“Yeah, it can happen anywhere,” McCullar said.

He’s worried for his neighbors in worse shape than him.

“And it didn’t take him hardly any time to beat me down,” McCullar said.

McCullar knows who the suspects are, and he just wants them to get help.

“I want people to know that they can’t trust anybody. Don’t tell people that you’re getting prescription drugs and stuff,” he said.

Denison police say no arrests have been made.

They do know who these suspects are, but have not released their names.

Lt. Mike Eppler said they could have more information on Monday.

A Go Fund Me page is raising money for McCullar’s eye surgery.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Coleman Public Schools close after superintendent tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Coleman Public Schools are closing after the superintendent tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Texoma quilting group making masks for those in need

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Michael Rogers
A Texoma quilting group is doing its part to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, sewing masks for anyone in need.

News

Whitesboro Peanut Festival canceled this fall

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
One of Grayson County’s largest and longest running attractions isn’t happening this year.

News

Atoka High School closing due to 2nd COVID-19 case

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Atoka High School announced they’ll be closing for two weeks due to a second confirmed COVID-19 case.

News

Boat catches fire on Lake Texoma

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
A boat caught fire on Lake Texoma Saturday afternoon.

Latest News

News

10th Annual Love County Boots vs Badges Blood Drive draws crowd

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Joe Valdez
People lined Mercy Health Love County for the 10th Annual Boots vs. Badges Blood Drive.

News

Lights to support law enforcement in Texoma neighborhoods

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT
A Texoma man's simple, creative way of supporting law enforcement is taking off.

News

Hundreds come together for 2020 Cruisin’ Main in Ada

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:26 PM CDT
|
By Joe Valdez
Hundreds of people cruised up and down Main Street for a trip down memory lane during the 2020 Cruisin’ Main event.

News

Sherman Cinemark reopens with new guidelines

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:19 PM CDT
|
By Nina Quatrino
Cinemark in Sherman has been closed since March, but Friday the movie theater reopened with fluctuating hours and new safety guidelines.

News

Texoma man lights neighborhood in support of law enforcement

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:55 PM CDT
|
By Michael Rogers
A Texoma man found a simple but creative way to show his support for law enforcement.