Denison man robbed, attacked in hit and run

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man is bruised and beaten after he says a man and woman attacked him and his dog in broad daylight.

“It was hard to believe, it was really quick,” said victim David McCullar.

McCullar said he walking to the pharmacy with his service dog mid-Thursday morning.

He takes several different prescription medications including hydrocodone and other pain killers, and always keeps them with him.

He’d made it to a nearby church, when a man jumped out of the car, taking his pills and cell phone.

“Then he rammed the car into me and the dog,” McCullar said.

He fell to the ground.

He let go of the leash and his dog ran off, but was later returned by neighbors.

“Then he got out and hit me with the door, and started punching me after I went to the ground,” McCullar said.

McCullar said he yelled for help, telling his neighbors to call 911.

The suspects drove off and an ambulance came to his rescue.

“It was hard to realize that somebody could be that hooked on it, that’d they do that to somebody,” he said.

He’s left with a broken nose and cheek, his side wounded from getting kicked, and the area around his eye fractured.

Doctors told him he'll need facial reconstruction surgery.

“We haven’t found no place to even cover the eye surgery that’s going to have to be done,” McCullar said.

He’s 62 years old and lives with chronic pain after a car wreck, several failed stomach surgeries and broken bones.

Now, he doesn’t feel safe in his own neighborhood.

“Yeah, it can happen anywhere,” McCullar said.

He’s worried for his neighbors in worse shape than him.

“And it didn’t take him hardly any time to beat me down,” McCullar said.

McCullar knows who the suspects are, and he just wants them to get help.

“I want people to know that they can’t trust anybody. Don’t tell people that you’re getting prescription drugs and stuff,” he said.

Denison police say no arrests have been made.

They do know who these suspects are, but have not released their names.

Lt. Mike Eppler said they could have more information on Monday.

A Go Fund Me page is raising money for McCullar’s eye surgery.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.