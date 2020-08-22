Advertisement

Hundreds come together for 2020 Cruisin’ Main in Ada

Hundreds of people cruised up and down Main Street for a trip down memory lane during the 2020 Cruisin’ Main event.
Hundreds of people cruised up and down Main Street for a trip down memory lane during the 2020 Cruisin’ Main event.(KXII)
By Joe Valdez
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:26 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Hundreds of people cruised up and down Main Street for a trip down memory lane during the 2020 Cruisin’ Main event.

Ada Main Association Executive Director Marrisa Tucker says Crusin’ Main was delayed in June and was able to roll out the event Friday due to people being able to social distance inside of their cars.

“These are our people, this is Ada and I think it’s so exciting to be a part of this,” said Tucker.

Cruisin’ Main dates back to the 1960s when people drove up and down on the weekends, and it eventually ended with it being brought back in 2010.

Since then Tucker said people have been showing up to cruise, visit a classic car show, and this year Crusin’ Main wrapped up with a showing of “The Outsiders” drive-in at Koi Ishto Stadium near East Central University.

“I definitely think you cannot make up for Ada fest, but you can show out and be a part of the community and help people get involved and that’s exactly what we’re trying to do,” said Tucker.


Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Coleman Public Schools close after superintendent tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Coleman Public Schools are closing after the superintendent tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Texoma quilting group making masks for those in need

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Michael Rogers
A Texoma quilting group is doing its part to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, sewing masks for anyone in need.

News

Whitesboro Peanut Festival canceled this fall

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
One of Grayson County’s largest and longest running attractions isn’t happening this year.

News

Atoka High School closing due to 2nd COVID-19 case

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Atoka High School announced they’ll be closing for two weeks due to a second confirmed COVID-19 case.

News

Boat catches fire on Lake Texoma

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
A boat caught fire on Lake Texoma Saturday afternoon.

Latest News

News

10th Annual Love County Boots vs Badges Blood Drive draws crowd

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Joe Valdez
People lined Mercy Health Love County for the 10th Annual Boots vs. Badges Blood Drive.

News

Lights to support law enforcement in Texoma neighborhoods

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT
A Texoma man's simple, creative way of supporting law enforcement is taking off.

News

Sherman Cinemark reopens with new guidelines

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:19 PM CDT
|
By Nina Quatrino
Cinemark in Sherman has been closed since March, but Friday the movie theater reopened with fluctuating hours and new safety guidelines.

News

Texoma man lights neighborhood in support of law enforcement

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:55 PM CDT
|
By Michael Rogers
A Texoma man found a simple but creative way to show his support for law enforcement.

News

Denison man robbed, attacked in hit and run

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:24 PM CDT
|
By Meredith McCown
A Denison man is bruised and beaten after he says a man and woman attacked him and his dog in broad daylight.