Hundreds come together for 2020 Cruisin’ Main in Ada

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Hundreds of people cruised up and down Main Street for a trip down memory lane during the 2020 Cruisin’ Main event.

Ada Main Association Executive Director Marrisa Tucker says Crusin’ Main was delayed in June and was able to roll out the event Friday due to people being able to social distance inside of their cars.

“These are our people, this is Ada and I think it’s so exciting to be a part of this,” said Tucker.

Cruisin’ Main dates back to the 1960s when people drove up and down on the weekends, and it eventually ended with it being brought back in 2010.

Since then Tucker said people have been showing up to cruise, visit a classic car show, and this year Crusin’ Main wrapped up with a showing of “The Outsiders” drive-in at Koi Ishto Stadium near East Central University.

“I definitely think you cannot make up for Ada fest, but you can show out and be a part of the community and help people get involved and that’s exactly what we’re trying to do,” said Tucker.



