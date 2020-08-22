Advertisement

Leonard Tigers

By David Reed
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT
LEONARD, Texas (KXII) - The Leonard Tigers are excited about what the 2020 football season could bring.

The Tigers have a talented team, headlined by quarterback DJ Brown. They also have a big offensive line in front of him with some playmakers on the outside. Shane Fletcher believes that he has a team that can play with anyone.

“We have a good ball club,” Fletcher said. “We have a lot of kids that have played a lot of snaps. We have a lot returning. We are really looking forward to this one. We are really wanting this year to happen.”

Fletcher has a team coming off a playoff appearance but the goals are much bigger than reaching the playoffs. It won’t be easy. Leonard plays in a stacked district that includes a defending state champion and plenty of playoff experience across the league.

“(It’s) a very tough district and we start the district season off with Bells and Gunter. We will know a lot, early.”

