Sherman Cinemark reopens with new guidelines

By Nina Quatrino
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:19 PM CDT
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - After months of being closed, Cinemark in Sherman opened it’s doors Friday, with new safety guidelines.

The theater has been closed since March.

”The theater itself looks different, as you might expect.” said Cinemark spokeswoman Chanda Brashears.

The first major change? Masks are required.

”We are requiring masks of all guests throughout the theater. For guests who do not want to wear a mask, we will kindly offer a refund.” Brashears said.

She said the company is not allowing guests inside any part of the theater without a mask.

Guests are allowed to remove the mask while eating and drinking inside the auditorium.

”I mean, I’m just trying to watch a movie, you know? enjoy a movie. If the mask if what I gotta do it’s what I gotta do so.” said a movie goer.

Brashears said the theater is reducing the auditorium capacity, by automatically blocking seats next to parties, and staggering show times to allow more guests to enter and exit, while keeping their distance.

”Once you get into your seat and that movie comes on, it feels really nice to reminisce (on) what life what like leading up to COVID.” Brashears said. 

She said the theaters use a three-point air quality standard- meaning the air circulation is designed to eliminate potential pollutants.

”It’s that immerse in cinematic experience that we’ve all been craving, and it really just helps you escape from reality for a couple of hours, without all the distractions that are at home.” Brashears said.

”I agree. They’re doing what they’re doing to stay open,” another movie goer said.

