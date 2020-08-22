Texoma man lights neighborhood in support of law enforcement

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

A Texoma man found a simple and creative way to show his support for law enforcement.

Terry Miller has lived in Sherman’s Austin Landing neighborhood for five years and he’s gotten to know several police officers in his own development.

So he put the idea to light up houses in the neighborhood blue on his HOA’s Facebook page and from there it took off.

“With the climate around police officer and law enforcement right now I felt like ‘hey this would be a neat way to show support’,” Miller said. “I’ve had people private message and text message me asking where I got the lights and inform me they’re going to be participating.”

Miller said you can drive down “pretty much any street” in the neighborhood and see people participating.

“They do a lot of great things for the community. When something bad’s going on they’re the first ones to be running at it when most people are running away from the situation,” Miller said.

Chris Reeves is a sergeant for Prosper ISD Police Department and was an officer for the Anna Police Department.

“You go to a noise complaint, or make a traffic stop and you happen to see that nineteen out of the thirty homes have blue bulbs you know that purpose is directly targeted towards you and your police department,” Reeves said.

Reeves brought the blue lights to his neighborhood in Anna. He said on the job seeing those blue lights let’s him, and all officer know “the community’s behind them.”

“It’s letting you know ‘hey we put these blue bulbs in to show our support for law enforcement’ there’s no better feeling than that,” Reeves said.

He said he would love to see every home lit up blue.

“I’d love to spread the message of positivity that our town, our county, our state and our country supports law enforcement,” Reeves said.

