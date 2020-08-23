Advertisement

Atoka High School closing due to 2nd COVID-19 case

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ATOKA, Oklahoma (KXII) - Atoka High School announced they’ll be closing for two weeks due to a second confirmed COVID-19 case.

In a statement on Facebook, the school said they’ll close starting Monday, August 24 and return Tuesday, September 8.

Daily lessons will be provided through Google Classroom or paper packets.

The school says free breakfast and lunch meals will also be available for pick-up for high school students.

Atoka Elementary School and McCall Middle School will continue classes as normal.

