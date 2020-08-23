Boat catches fire on Lake Texoma

LAKE TEXOMA (KXII) - A boat caught fire on Lake Texoma Saturday afternoon.

Troopers said it happened at Johnson’s Creek around 1:30 p.m.

A 79-year-old man from Yukon was cruising when a fire started in the engine department.

He tried to put it out but couldn’t, causing the boat to partially submerge under water.

Troopers say he was able to get to the boat ramp before the boat could sink.

The man refused medical treatment.

