Burglary turns into stabbing in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman police are investigating after a stabbing where the victim was chasing down a burglar.

Police said the victim flagged down officers Saturday night on Dewey Avenue near Lamar Street.

Officers said the victim was visiting another family’s home nearby when they interrupted a burglary.

Police said they then chased after the suspect, who stabbed them in the neck.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

Police say they have a person of interest.

