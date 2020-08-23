Coleman Public Schools close after superintendent tests positive for COVID-19

COLEMAN, Oklahoma (KXII) - Coleman Public Schools are closing after the superintendent tested positive for COVID-19.

The district took to Facebook Saturday announcing that Superintendent Melissa Ferguson tested positive.

They said they are in contact with the CDC and local health department for guidance on reopening.

The statement says in part, “The situation is very fluid and guidelines keep changing. We will send out more information as it becomes available.”

The post says they’ll be switching to virtual learning immediately.

On Monday, they’ll announce the reopen date and Chromebook pickup times.

