Denison man warning others about online scam

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man is warning people about an online scam involving buying an iPhone.

“I was on Facebook and I saw an ad for the iPhone 11 and there was an ad for the iPhone 11 and I saw it and I go oh that’s too good to be true,” Michael Redlich said.

Redlich said the phone listed for a couple hundred dollars, which was way below market price.

He said he was hesitant at first, but decided the site seemed trustworthy because it used PayPal as the payment method, and gave a tracking number.

“I purchased it and was really happy, was waiting and anticipating it and didn’t hear anything for a week or two,” Redlich said.

He got a confirmation email that the phone was delivered, but never received anything.

Redlich heard back from the post office who told him he had been scammed.

“We traced it and it wasn’t in your name, it was a legitimate tracking number but the vendor somehow manipulated that and showed it was delivered to your mailbox but it never was,” Redlich said.

Redlich said if the post office would not have investigated, he would have thought the package was stolen off of his porch.

“What’s so scary is they went through PayPal and Facebook, legitimate companies,” Redlich said.

Redlich got his money refunded through PayPal about three weeks later.

He wants his story to serve as a warning to others when shopping online.

“There should be some safeguards and filters, I guess my grandparents told me if it’s too good to be true maybe it is, so you’ve got to be careful,” Redlich said.

Redlich encourages people to verify that the company is legitimate before buying from them on a Facebook ad.

