Fannindel Falcons

By Travis Buckner
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT
Fannindel, Texas (KXII) - The Fannindel Falcons are coming off another successful season, which ended in the playoffs. That marks the second year in a row Fannindel has played extra football, and they want even more in 2020.

“We feel like we’re heading in the right direction,” said Fannindel head coach Gabe Lane. “Making a deeper run into the playoffs is our goal. We want to be there at the end, playing with the last two teams, playing for a state championship, that’s our goal.”

If there is one thing the Falcons can count on this year, it’s their experience. Now that they have spent some time in the post season, they feel more comfortable in big game situations.

“They’ve run those play in big games, in playoff games,” said Lane. “All of that ties in. Experience, playoffs, playing in big games. Being there, and doing that before, it all helps you the next year.”

