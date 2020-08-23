Gov. Abbott sets emergency special election for Texas Senate District 30

AUSTIN, Texas (KXII) - Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation Sunday setting an emergency special election date for the vacant seat in the Texas Senate.

The special election for Texas Senate District 30 will take place Tuesday, September 29, and early voting will start Monday, September 14.

This will fill the seat being vacated by Senator Pat Fallon, who received the Republican Nomination for the 4th Congressional District of Texas.

This comes after former congressman John Ratcliffe was sworn in as Director of National Intelligence in May.

Candidate applications are due by Friday.

