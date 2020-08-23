Advertisement

Hugo Buffaloes

By Travis Buckner
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUGO, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Hugo Buffaloes continued to improve in the 2019 football season, by making it to the second round of the playoffs. In 2018, Hugo only made it to the first round. The Buffaloes head into 2020, hoping to continue that trend.

“The only expectation is to win and be successful. Even last year, losing in the playoffs, people say ‘you went pretty far.’ That’s garbage,” said Hugo head coach David Barker. “We want to win everything. That’s the expectations, they have really bought into it. That’s their culture now. We go out, we expect to win.”

Hugo will be a veteran crew this Fall, with a majority of starters coming back with valuable playoff experience. But they bring something else into the new year with them as well, motivation.

“We come with a chip on our shoulder,” said Barker. “You’re going to find us a little feisty, a little mean, that’s what you ought to know about us. We have a certain attitude about us, like ‘We’re important too.’ We’re special too, and that’s what we plan to show people. Pay attention down here.”

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Fannindel Falcons

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Travis Buckner
The Fannindel Falcons are coming off another successful season, and hope to build off it going forward.

Sports

Fannindel Falcons

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Fannindel Falcons look to build off a 2019 season that ended in the playoffs.

Sports

Leonard Tigers

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT
|
By David Reed
The Leonard Tigers are excited about what the 2020 football season could bring.

Sports

Hugo Buffaloes

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT
The Hugo Buffaloes look to build off a successful 2019 season.

Latest News

Sports

Leonard Tigers Kickoff Countdown

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT
The Leonard Tigers are excited about what the 2020 football season could bring.

Sports

Caddo Bruins

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:57 PM CDT
|
By David Reed
The Caddo Bruins are heading into a new district as they look to build on a 2-8 season.

Sports

Caddo Bruins Kickoff Countdown

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT
Caddo Bruins Kickoff Countdown

Sports

Wilson Eagles

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT
|
By David Reed
The Wilson Eagles are coming off a strong season winning eight games and making the playoffs.

Sports

Gunter Tigers

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:52 PM CDT
|
By David Reed
The Gunter Tigers have always had a target on their back, but when you win a title, it gets a little bit larger.

Sports

Gunter Tigers Kickoff Countdown

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:44 PM CDT
The Gunter Tigers have always had a target on their back, but when you win a title, it gets a little bit larger.