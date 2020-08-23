HUGO, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Hugo Buffaloes continued to improve in the 2019 football season, by making it to the second round of the playoffs. In 2018, Hugo only made it to the first round. The Buffaloes head into 2020, hoping to continue that trend.

“The only expectation is to win and be successful. Even last year, losing in the playoffs, people say ‘you went pretty far.’ That’s garbage,” said Hugo head coach David Barker. “We want to win everything. That’s the expectations, they have really bought into it. That’s their culture now. We go out, we expect to win.”

Hugo will be a veteran crew this Fall, with a majority of starters coming back with valuable playoff experience. But they bring something else into the new year with them as well, motivation.

“We come with a chip on our shoulder,” said Barker. “You’re going to find us a little feisty, a little mean, that’s what you ought to know about us. We have a certain attitude about us, like ‘We’re important too.’ We’re special too, and that’s what we plan to show people. Pay attention down here.”

