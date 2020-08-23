Lamar Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.

The sheriff’s office says Justin Hughes, 34, was last seen Friday afternoon in Powderly.

He’s described as a 5′11″, 230 pound man with brown hair and green eyes.

He was wearing a plaid shirt, faded blue jeans and boots.

If you have any information on where he could be, call the sheriff’s office at 903-737-2400.

The Lamar County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing person. (Lamar County Sheriff's Office)

