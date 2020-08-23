Lamar Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.
The sheriff’s office says Justin Hughes, 34, was last seen Friday afternoon in Powderly.
He’s described as a 5′11″, 230 pound man with brown hair and green eyes.
He was wearing a plaid shirt, faded blue jeans and boots.
If you have any information on where he could be, call the sheriff’s office at 903-737-2400.
