1 injured after big fire rips through Philadelphia warehouse

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Several hundred firefighters battled a massive fire at a large warehouse in north Philadelphia early Sunday, and one firefighter was reported injured.

Officials said the fire broke out at about 2 a.m. Sunday in the structure in the Nicetown/Tioga neighborhood.

Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel told reporters that almost 300 fire and emergency personnel and almost 60 vehicles were called on to battle the blaze, which he said could have taken out the entire block without their efforts.

Temple University’s nearby administration building was undamaged.

Thiel said one firefighter was injured, but a condition report wasn’t immediately available.

