Madill community members raise funds for teen recovering in hospital

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - People in Madill are uniting to help cover medical expenses for a local teen, who was diagnosed with lupus and a life-threatening blood disorder, HLH.

“When we first got here, it was his kidneys and then his liver. Then it went to lungs and then his blood,” said Leella Parker, mother to 14-year-old Andre Lewis.

It’s been more than a month since Lewis was admitted to a Durant hospital before transferring to OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Parker said the community members started a GoFundMe page started by community members which raised around $1,5000 — along with donating care packages of snacks and clothes.

“I knew Andre was a loved kid by many, but I didn’t know by how many and it’s just heartfelt and warming,” said Parker.

Parker said Andre who started the eighth grade, said he’s able to sit up for the first time in weeks.

Andre is expected to stay in the hospital for another six to eight weeks.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.