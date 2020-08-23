Texoma quilting group making masks for those in need

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Texoma quilting group is doing its part to respond to the coronavirus pandemic by sewing masks for anyone in need.

Sue Ann Spencer is a member of the Sherman Quilt Makers Guild. The thirty women used to meet once a month to sew, but with the Coronavirus pandemic continuing to ravage the country their meetings are now about who they can help.

“There’s a lot of things we can’t do to improve the current situation, but this is something we can do,” Spencer said. “We’re each sitting at our own sewing machines, in our own house but we’re all quilting and visiting and enjoying one another’s company virtually when we can’t get together. It’s been terrific.”

Early on in the pandemic they were contacted by friends they had in the medical field, and other professions saying they needed more personal protective equipment.

They’ve made over 9,000 reusable and washable masks in total.

The group has donated over 2,000 masks to teacher and students in Sherman ISD. They’ve also donated over 8,650 masks to other schools, organizations and medical facilities across Grayson, Fannin, Cooke and Collin counties.

“I think I and my fellow quilt makers are compelled to make masks by our responsibility to our community,” Spencer said.

The group was gifted $1500 from a businessman in Wichita Falls who’s daughter works at the Texoma Medical Center to make masks for front line workers at the hospital.

“I am not able to treat people who are ill, I don’t have the skill to help find a cure,but I can sew,” Spencer said.

Spencer said her and her fellow quilt makers say they feel responsible to their community to do their part and make these masks.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.