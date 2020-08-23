Advertisement

‘There’s kindness out there’: Mo. teacher donates kidney to student’s mother

Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 2:42 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
MANSFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) - A Missouri art teacher hopes to show her students kindness still exists by donating a kidney to the mother of one student she has taught since kindergarten.

Misty Byrd teaches art, starting in kindergarten, at Wilder Elementary in Mansfield, Missouri, which allows her to form unique bonds, like she has with the Croneys.

"I love my students," Byrd said. "I have them from kindergarten on. I get to watch them come in and be really little and grow."

Byrd made the decision to donate a kidney to Fisher Croney’s mother, Shannon Croney, after teaching the boy since kindergarten.

“My son lit off fireworks in the yard when we found out Misty was a match. ‘All right, this is going to happen, and I’m not going to have to wait years for it to happen,’” Croney said.

Croney says she was already in stage 5 renal failure.

"I didn't know that it meant I would be starting dialysis so soon. I was scared that I wouldn't be here for my kids or that doing dialysis and quitting my job, that I wasn't going to be able to participate," she said.

The mother says she can never thank Byrd enough.

"I was so thankful that she would even go and do the testing, let alone that she was a match and willing to go forward and give it to me," Croney said.

Byrd says the motivation behind her donation is that she wants her students to know “there’s kindness out there.”

“There’s ways to be good. You don’t have to donate an organ. You don’t have to go that big, but you can show kindness by helping a friend who feels lonely or being more patient and practicing tolerance when they’re different,” she said.

Both Byrd and Croney are encouraging people to explore becoming a donor, noting there are hundreds of thousands of people on the lists who never get the call.

