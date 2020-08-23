Whitesboro Peanut Festival canceled this fall

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - One of Grayson County’s largest and longest running attractions isn’t happening this year.

The Whitesboro Chamber of Commerce announced they’re calling off the Annual Peanut Festival due to uncertainty over COVID-19.

Organizers say they’re expecting to bring it back next October with the goal to make it even larger than before.

They say the Peanut Festival regularly draws crowds between 10,000 to 20,000 people each fall.

