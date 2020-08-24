Advertisement

Blue Ridge Tigers

By Travis Buckner
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLUE RIDGE, Texas (KXII) - The Blue Ridge Tigers set the foundation for a successful program under head coach Mark Chester in 2019. The Tigers made it to the second round of the playoffs, winning seven games along the way. They head into 2020 knowing what they are capable of.

“Our expectations for our kids are to show up and follow the process everyday, and outwork people, be really really tough, and be coach-able,” said head coach Mark Chester. “If we can control those things, then we’ll have a chance to have a really successful season.”

The Tigers return a majority of their starters from last season, and believe they have the right combination of size, speed, and talent to do something special this year.

“We’ve got a well rounded football team, and we just have to go to work everyday with a great attitude, and a mentality of getting better everyday,” said Chester. “When we get to the end of this season, I think we’ll like where we’re at.”

