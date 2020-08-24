Advertisement

Chrissy Teigen buys supplies for teacher wish lists

‘OK I’m looking at your lists now!’
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend at the Grammy Awards.
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend at the Grammy Awards.(Source: CNN)
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Chrissy Teigen is making the day of dozens of schoolteachers.

Over the weekend, the model, cookbook author and reality star asked for teachers who need supplies to drop their Amazon Wish Lists in her Twitter feed.

Thousands of teachers replied.

By early Monday, she said she had already filled 50 of them.

“Will do more this week and would love to focus on struggling districts and special needs,” Teigen said. “Please keep posting in this thread!”

And it seems, Teigen wasn’t alone in her desire to help teachers.

A woman named Michelle offered her help from Australia.

“I would like to pay for some teachers lists,” she said. “I live in Melbourne, Australia and teachers do not have to pay for their own supplies so please send me some lists so I can pay it forward.”

A nonprofit group also said it could fill some orders.

DonorsChoose said it’s funded 1.7 million teacher requests nationwide.

“Thanks so much for supporting teachers, Chrissy!” their tweet said. “Let us know if we can help!”

Teigen and her husband John Legend recently announced they were expected baby No. 3. They already have a 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old son Miles.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Protesters in Wisconsin protest police shooting of Black man

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Kenosha became the nation’s latest flashpoint city in a summer of racial unrest after police shot and wounded a Black man, apparently in the back, as he leaned into his SUV while his three children sat in the vehicle.

Coronavirus

It's the GOP's turn, as the party kicks off the Republican National Convention

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
It's the GOP's turn, as the party kicks off the Republican National Convention.

National

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s fiction on health care, voting fraud

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The president made claims regarding health care and voting fraud in opening remarks at the Republican National Convention.

National

California high court tosses Scott Peterson’s death sentence

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
He was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of his wife and the second-degree murder of their unborn son.

National Politics

Republicans paint dark picture of future if Trump loses

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Republicans gathered Monday to formally nominate President Donald Trump for reelection at a scaled-down convention kickoff in Charlotte that begins a weeklong effort to convince the American people that the president deserves a second term.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID: US death toll surpasses 177,000

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
More than 177,000 total coronavirus deaths in US, more than 250 just on Monday.

National

California wildfires: Prepare to be away from home for days

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The "complexes," or groups of fires, burning on all sides of the San Francisco Bay Area were started by lightning strikes that were among 12,000 registered in the state in the past week.

News

Paris protesters continue effort to relocate courthouse statue

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emily Tabar
Protesters in Lamar County continue in their fight to relocate the courthouse confederate memorial. They say they’re being ignored.

National

Official says Falwell leaving Liberty; Falwell says he’s not

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Falwell issued a lengthy statement to The Washington Examiner on Sunday, publicly disclosing the affair and saying the man involved had been threatening to reveal the relationship "to deliberately embarrass my wife, family, and Liberty University unless we agreed to pay him substantial monies."

News

Paris protesters continue effort to relocate courthouse statue

Updated: 1 hours ago
Protesters in Lamar County continue in their fight to relocate the courthouse confederate memorial. They say they’re being ignored.

National

Bodies found of remaining 2 missing in Texas port explosion

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Coast Guard says the bodies of the remaining two crew members of a dredging boat who were missing after an explosion last week in the Port of Corpus Christi in Texas were found Monday.