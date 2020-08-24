Advertisement

Coronavirus blamed for drop in Oklahoma tribal gaming fees

The Choctaw Casino Resort in Durant and Winstar World Casino in Thackerville bring in billions in gaming annually for the Choctaw and Chickasaw Nations of Oklahoma (file photos).
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The closing of tribal casinos due to the coronavirus pandemic is blamed for a drop of nearly $30 million in fees paid to the state of Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association said Monday.

The OIGA said the state Office of Management and Enterprise Services reported payments totaling nearly $123 million during the fiscal year that ended June 30, down from about $150 million paid the previous year, a record high for payments according to data from OMES.

“At the beginning of March 2020, Tribal Gaming in Oklahoma was experiencing a lucrative year, with exclusivity fees for fiscal year 2019-20 projected to top out between $155 - $165 million, which would have been a record,” according to a statement from OIGA Executive Director Sheila Morago. “By mid-March, things had drastically changed. COVID-19 made its way to Oklahoma, and Tribal Nations took swift action, temporarily closing all gaming facilities by March 23.”

Monthly payments fell from $12.2 million in February to less than $21,000 in March, according to the OMES data.

Casinos began reopening in May and fee payments rose to $2.7 million and $11.7 million in June.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

