Former Whitewright star earns workout with Eagles

By Travis Buckner
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - Former Whitewright Tiger star Tyrone Swoopes has earned a tryout with the Philadelphia Eagles for the upcoming season.

Swoopes was a multi sport athlete is Texoma, really standing out on the football field. He then went on to play quarterback at the University of Texas, throwing for 17 touchdowns, and running for 24 more.

Swoopes has been on the Seahawks roster for the last 3 years as a tight end, but is now working for a spot with the Eagles.

