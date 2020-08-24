Advertisement

“Laura” brings rain chances Wed-Thu

It's potential good news for dry Texoma
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Strong high pressure anchored over the western U.S. continues to control Texoma skies with sunshine and temperatures a bit above average for the last week of August. It will remain hot on Tuesday with most spots getting to at least 95 degrees. Thankfully, the low-level air mass is fairly dry so the “Heat Index” will be about the same as the air temperatures.

Tropical Storm “Laura”, now over western Cuba, is expected to track northwestward across the central Gulf Tuesday and Wednesday, gathering strength as it does. The current NHC forecast brings it to Category 2 status with winds of around 105 mph, but there’s a fair chance this could become a major (Cat 3 or higher) hurricane, it would be the first one in 2020′s Atlantic season if that happens.

Good news for Louisiana is that New Orleans will be spared with the western portion of Louisiana and parts of southeastern Texas getting the brunt of the storm. Effects in Texoma are uncertain, but we will be to the west of the eye of the hurricane, meaning we will be on the “dry side”. Rainfall will be highest to the east and very low as you pass west of I-35, Wednesday and Thursday will be the days to watch for rain chances. A track deviation of just 50 miles either way could make the difference between two inches of rain in your back yard and almost nothing. So we’ll just have to see how the track of “Laura” develops.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12

Latest News

National

Central Florida preps for hurricane

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT
|
Central Florida preps for hurricane amid coronavirus pandemic.

News

Storms leave trail of damage, thousands without power across Texoma

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:15 AM CDT
Severe storms Thursday night left a trail of damage and thousands in the dark without power across Texoma.

Forecast

Sunday & Your 7-Day Forecast

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:51 PM CDT
Sunday & Your 7-Day Forecast

Forecast

Your Friday & 7-Day Forecast ...

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:03 PM CDT
Your Friday & 7-Day Forecast ...

Latest News

Forecast

Overnight Weather: July 9, 2020

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT

Forecast

Your Wednesday & 7-Day Forecast

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT

Forecast

Your Overnight & 7 Day Forecast ...

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 8:41 PM CDT
Your Overnight & 7 Day Forecast ...

Forecast

Your Holiday Weekend Forecast ...

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT
Your Holiday Weekend Forecast ...

Forecast

Your Thursday & 4th of J forecast

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT
Your Thursday & 4th of J Forecast !

Forecast

Your Overnight & Holiday Week Forecast ...

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 11:08 PM CDT
Tuesday. Dangerous Heat to work long hours outdoors !