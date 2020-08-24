“Laura” brings rain chances Wed-Thu

Strong high pressure anchored over the western U.S. continues to control Texoma skies with sunshine and temperatures a bit above average for the last week of August. It will remain hot on Tuesday with most spots getting to at least 95 degrees. Thankfully, the low-level air mass is fairly dry so the “Heat Index” will be about the same as the air temperatures.

Tropical Storm “Laura”, now over western Cuba, is expected to track northwestward across the central Gulf Tuesday and Wednesday, gathering strength as it does. The current NHC forecast brings it to Category 2 status with winds of around 105 mph, but there’s a fair chance this could become a major (Cat 3 or higher) hurricane, it would be the first one in 2020′s Atlantic season if that happens.

Good news for Louisiana is that New Orleans will be spared with the western portion of Louisiana and parts of southeastern Texas getting the brunt of the storm. Effects in Texoma are uncertain, but we will be to the west of the eye of the hurricane, meaning we will be on the “dry side”. Rainfall will be highest to the east and very low as you pass west of I-35, Wednesday and Thursday will be the days to watch for rain chances. A track deviation of just 50 miles either way could make the difference between two inches of rain in your back yard and almost nothing. So we’ll just have to see how the track of “Laura” develops.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12