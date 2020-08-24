ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Plainview Indians are coming off their second state championship appearance in the last four years. They have built up a tradition rich football team over the years, and hope that by doing the little things right, they can bring the gold ball back to Texoma.

“How you handle yourself on a daily basis, is what creates the success down the road,” said head coach Joe Price. “Those kids understand that, They have to make sure they’re living up to the work habits, and the standard that we’ve created around here. When they do that, the successful stuff comes along.”

The Indians will be a young group in 2020, after graduating more than 20 players from last years team. But the players they have, believe they have the talent to make strides this Fall.

“I think we’ve got some great talent, we just have to get that game experience that’s going to let us play at our best,” said Price. “As we get going, I think there’s plenty of talent there, we just have to get going really quick.”

