Rock Creek Middle and High School campus closes due to COVID-19

BOKCHITO, Oklahoma (KXII) - Rock Creek Public Schools will be moving to distance learning at the high school and middle school campus starting Monday.

The district shared a letter to parents saying a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Since last Sunday, the district has reported three staff members and one teacher having tested positive at the high school.

On Wednesday, they reported an elementary student had tested positive.

The letter says the elementary school will continue to host students on campus.

All extra curricular activities for this week have been canceled.

