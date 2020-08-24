Advertisement

Sherman landscaper out thousands after lawn equipment stolen

A Sherman landscaper is nearly $7,000 after his trailer and lawn equipment were stolen Sunday afternoon.
A Sherman landscaper is nearly $7,000 after his trailer and lawn equipment were stolen Sunday afternoon.(kxii)
By Braylee McCoy
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman landscaper is without his tools to make a living after someone stole his trailer and thousands of dollars worth of lawn equipment.

“One of my guys was out mowing yesterday morning and he dropped his trailer off around 2 p.m., he came back around 4 p.m. and it was gone,” Aaron Fikes said.

Fikes owns a landscaping business as a way to make extra money.

One of his employees took a break from a mowing job near Sherman High School Sunday afternoon.

He came back to find his trailer, along with everything on it gone.

“A 44 inch Exmark mower, two weed eaters, an edger, and a Troy Built push mower,” Fikes said.

Now Fikes said he is out thousands of dollars.

“It was a good six or seven thousand dollars worth of equipment,” Fikes said.

He said it is going to make finishing the job difficult.

“Well I’m going to have to work a lot harder I’ve only got one trailer out there now, so,” Fikes said.

Fikes filed a report with Sherman police.

He said he is still working to pay off the mower.

“I’m still going to have to pay it off, I owe like $3,000 on it, it kind of sucks,” Fikes said.

He knocked on doors to see if neighbors nearby caught the thieves on camera, with no luck so far.

Fikes said he just wants to be able to work and provide for his kids.

That’s why he is offering a reward.

“If someone can help me locate it I’ve got a thousand dollars cash reward for it,” Fikes said.

Fikes can be reached at (903)-816-4213.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Paris protesters continue effort to relocate courthouse statue

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emily Tabar
Protesters in Lamar County continue in their fight to relocate the courthouse confederate memorial. They say they’re being ignored.

News

Paris protesters continue effort to relocate courthouse statue

Updated: 1 hours ago
Protesters in Lamar County continue in their fight to relocate the courthouse confederate memorial. They say they’re being ignored.

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

Coronavirus

Report: Data shows Oklahoma face mask mandates are working

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Face mask mandates adopted in some Oklahoma communities to reduce the spread of COVID-19 seem to be working, according to a newspaper report.

Latest News

News

Coronavirus blamed for drop in Oklahoma tribal gaming fees

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The closing of tribal casinos due to the coronavirus pandemic is blamed for a drop of nearly $30 million in fees paid to the state of Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association said Monday.

News

Rock Creek Middle and High School campus closes due to COVID-19

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Rock Creek Public Schools will be moving to distance learning at the high school and middle school campus starting Monday.

News

Lamar Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.

News

Gov. Abbott sets emergency special election for Texas Senate District 30

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation Sunday setting an emergency special election date for the vacant seat in the Texas Senate.

News

Burglary turns into stabbing in Sherman

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Sherman police are investigating after a stabbing Saturday night where the victim caught a burglar in the act.

News

Denison man warning others about online scam

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT
|
By Braylee McCoy
A Denison man is warning people about an online scam involving buying an iPhone.