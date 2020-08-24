Sherman landscaper out thousands after lawn equipment stolen

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman landscaper is without his tools to make a living after someone stole his trailer and thousands of dollars worth of lawn equipment.

“One of my guys was out mowing yesterday morning and he dropped his trailer off around 2 p.m., he came back around 4 p.m. and it was gone,” Aaron Fikes said.

Fikes owns a landscaping business as a way to make extra money.

One of his employees took a break from a mowing job near Sherman High School Sunday afternoon.

He came back to find his trailer, along with everything on it gone.

“A 44 inch Exmark mower, two weed eaters, an edger, and a Troy Built push mower,” Fikes said.

Now Fikes said he is out thousands of dollars.

“It was a good six or seven thousand dollars worth of equipment,” Fikes said.

He said it is going to make finishing the job difficult.

“Well I’m going to have to work a lot harder I’ve only got one trailer out there now, so,” Fikes said.

Fikes filed a report with Sherman police.

He said he is still working to pay off the mower.

“I’m still going to have to pay it off, I owe like $3,000 on it, it kind of sucks,” Fikes said.

He knocked on doors to see if neighbors nearby caught the thieves on camera, with no luck so far.

Fikes said he just wants to be able to work and provide for his kids.

That’s why he is offering a reward.

“If someone can help me locate it I’ve got a thousand dollars cash reward for it,” Fikes said.

Fikes can be reached at (903)-816-4213.

