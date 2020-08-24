Advertisement

Trenton Tigers

By David Reed
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TRENTON, Texas (KXII) - The Trenton Tigers made their maiden voyage to the state playoffs in 2019 and are looking to build on it.

The Tigers tasted the post-season for the first time last year, but are still looking for the program’s first winning season.

“We were 4-6, and three of our six losses, we were either winning or within six points with about five minutes to go in the game,” head coach Josh Shipman said. “We lost all three games. We’ve got to take that next step to learn how to finish games.”

Not only is this team returning 17 starters but several players have multiple years of starting experience.

“So the next step is to be competitive in that playoff game,” Shipman said. “(We need to) try to get to the next playoff game, and the next playoff game, and keep building off that momentum.”

