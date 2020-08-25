Advertisement

Ada man killed in Pontotoc County crash

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Ada, Oklahoma (KXII) - An Ada man is dead after a crash in Pontotoc County Monday afternoon.

It happened just after 3:30 p.m. on State Highway 3E about three miles east of Ada.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Andrew Ritchie, 30, was driving a minivan south on CR 1600 when he failed to yield at the stop sign at the intersection with SH3E.

Ritchie’s minivan continued into the intersection and was hit by pickup headed east on the highway. He was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the pickup and one passenger were taken to a local hospital where they were treated and released. A second passenger in the pickup was not injured.

OHP troopers say Ritchie was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

