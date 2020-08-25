Advertisement

32-year-old man arrested trying to run away with Kingston teen

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - A man has been arrested after trying to run away with a Kingston teenager last week.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrested 32-year-old Daniel Blake Ulmet Aug. 19 after Kingston and Ardmore police departments worked together to locate a 15-year-old girl who had been coerced into running away with him.

Kingston Police officer Dakota Hanks said when Ulmet was caught with the child, he didn’t resist. Police also suspect this wasn’t his first time trying to persuade a minor to run away with him.

“He’s not stupid when it comes to what he was doing,” Hanks said. “He knew exactly what he was doing and why he was doing it.”

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, nearly a quarter of sex offenders enticing children online are likely to have other victims.

“Its not his first round,” Hanks said. “Maybe not taking it this far but he does and has admitted to preying on underage females he’ll use social media and its just spam messaging as many as he can until he gets a reply and then he kinda worms his way in from there.”

When Hanks got the family’s call for their missing daughter and the father’s suspicion that the man who took her was headed for Interstate 35, he knew that the clock was ticking.

“Typically after the first 24 hours our probability of finding them is cult in half, if not more,” Hanks said. “We didn’t have anything except an idea of what the truck looked like and the color. So for them to be able to successfully spot it was a big deal.”

Hanks asked the family enough questions that they were able to identify the girl on the scene.

“I kinda just put myself in their shoes, me being a parent, anything that I could have asked I did ask.”

Hanks said what he sees at his job has made him extra cautious with his own children, especially with social media.

“From what parents had told me she had been caught a few times prior talking to this same individual through Snapchat and some other social media apps on her cell phone,” Hanks said.

Hanks said he encourages other parents to be vigilant as well.

“Any type of social media now days is the easiest way to fall prey to it,” Hanks said. “Stay proactive when it comes to activities and who they’re talking to who they’re hanging out with, especially over the phone. It’s one thing to know what they’re doing in front of you but behind closed doors.”

Though Hanks was recognized for outstanding performance on the case, he insists that all he did was take the call.

“Multi-agency cooperation really did a big number on this,” Hanks said. “It just goes to show if you keep a rapport with other agencies when the time comes to put boots on the ground and get your hands dirty that these guys are willing to go to bat for you.”

