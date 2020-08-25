Body found in Lake Texoma at Little Glass Resort & Marina

MADILL, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a body was found in the water at Little Glass Resort & Marina Tuesday morning.

OHP Trooper Scott Kings says two campers were putting a boat into the water around 9 a.m. Tuesday when they spotted the body in about three feet of water about 15-feet off the shoreline.

King says the deceased is a white male who did not like he had been dead long. He says there were no visible injuries.

The man’s body has been taken to the Oklahoma City Medical Examiner’s office where they will fingerprint him in an attempt to identify him.

OHP says they do not believe this is related to another body found Tuesday morning by the Willis Bridge.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

