Advertisement

Body found in Lake Texoma by Willis Bridge

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE TEXOMA (KXII) - Texas Game Wardens are investigating after a body was found in Lake Texoma Tuesday morning.

Game Warden Daron Blackerby says a fisherman found a man’s body floating in Lake Texoma east of the U.S. Highway 377 bridge around 7:40 a.m.

He identified the man as Devon Hickman, 29, of Kingston.

Marshall County Sheriff Danny Cryer says Hickman was last seen around 10 a.m. Monday on Oakview Beach in Marshall County.

Cryer said Hickman had a misdemeanor arrest warrant for vandalism issued in late June.

Court records show he was a convicted felon on probation, and had been out of prison for about a year and a half for stealing a car and burglary.

His criminal history also includes assault on a police officer.

Game wardens say next steps in the investigation are to find out when he was last seen alive, and by whom.

They say at this time, there’s no known criminal activity surrounding his death.

Hickman’s body was taken to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the cause.

Cryer said he does not believe this case is connected to another body found on the Lake near Madill.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Republican candidates in Texoma

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nina Quatrino
Three Republican candidates made their way into Texoma Tuesday night

News

Double amputee joins Austin College swim team

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Decrease in tribal gaming fees, coronavirus to blame

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Emily Tabar
Oklahoma tribes say the coronavirus is to blame for the significant decrease in revenue and gaming fees; nearly $30 million lost while casinos shut their doors. How this impacted the state budget.

News

Grayson County sheriff honored at commissioner’s court

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
The Grayson County Commissioner’s Court presented Sheriff Tom Watt with the Texas Association of Counties “Making a Difference” risk management award.

News

Double amputee, Paralympic athlete joins Austin College swim team

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Braylee McCoy
A double amputee and Paralympic swimmer has joined the Austin College swim team.

Latest News

News

Grayson County commissioners approve new tax rate

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Grayson County Commissioner’s Court approved a new budget and tax rate.

News

Body found in Lake Texoma at Little Glass Resort & Marina

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a body was found in the water at Little Glass Resort & Marina Tuesday morning.

News

Two bodies found in Lake Texoma

Updated: 13 hours ago
Two bodies were found in Lake Texoma Tuesday morning. One was found near the Willis Bridge in Grayson County, and the other up in Oklahoma near Little Glass Marina.

News

Grayson County Commissioners approve new tax rate

Updated: 13 hours ago
Grayson County Commissioner’s Court approved a new budget and tax rate on Tuesday.

News

Grayson County Sheriff honored at commissioner's court

Updated: 13 hours ago
The Grayson County Commissioner’s Court presented Sheriff Tom Watt with the Texas Association of Counties “Making a Difference” risk management award.