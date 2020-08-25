Body found in Lake Texoma by Willis Bridge

LAKE TEXOMA (KXII) - Texas Game Wardens are investigating after a body was found in Lake Texoma Tuesday morning.

Game Warden Daron Blackerby says a fisherman found a man’s body floating in Lake Texoma east of the U.S. Highway 377 bridge around 7:40 a.m.

He identified the man as Devon Hickman, 29, of Kingston.

Marshall County Sheriff Danny Cryer says Hickman was last seen around 10 a.m. Monday on Oakview Beach in Marshall County.

Cryer said Hickman had a misdemeanor arrest warrant for vandalism issued in late June.

Court records show he was a convicted felon on probation, and had been out of prison for about a year and a half for stealing a car and burglary.

His criminal history also includes assault on a police officer.

Game wardens say next steps in the investigation are to find out when he was last seen alive, and by whom.

They say at this time, there’s no known criminal activity surrounding his death.

Hickman’s body was taken to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the cause.

Cryer said he does not believe this case is connected to another body found on the Lake near Madill.

